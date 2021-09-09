Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 11.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SITE Centers by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,146,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,861 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SITE Centers by 42.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,215,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,457 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in SITE Centers by 112.0% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,076,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,220 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in SITE Centers by 486.6% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,114,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,142,000 after acquiring an additional 924,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in SITE Centers by 56.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,442,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,119,000 after acquiring an additional 885,801 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SITC opened at $15.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 176.69 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.71. SITE Centers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $16.52.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SITC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

