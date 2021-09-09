Financial Comparison: JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) & EVgo (NYSE:EVGO)

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) and EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for JD.com and EVgo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JD.com 1 2 12 1 2.81 EVgo 0 2 2 0 2.50

JD.com presently has a consensus price target of $99.83, indicating a potential upside of 22.15%. EVgo has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 113.02%. Given EVgo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EVgo is more favorable than JD.com.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares JD.com and EVgo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JD.com $114.30 billion 0.96 $7.57 billion $1.21 67.55 EVgo N/A N/A -$14.30 million N/A N/A

JD.com has higher revenue and earnings than EVgo.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.1% of JD.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of EVgo shares are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of JD.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares JD.com and EVgo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JD.com 4.23% 4.95% 2.41% EVgo N/A N/A N/A

Summary

JD.com beats EVgo on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc. is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services. The New Businesses segment comprises of logistic services provided to third parties, overseas business, and technology initiatives; asset management services to logistics property investors; and sale of development properties by JD Property. The company was founded on June 18, 1998 by Qiang Dong Liu and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About EVgo

EVgo Inc. operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

