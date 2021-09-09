Financial Survey: GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) & Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS)

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) and Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for GSE Systems and Qualys, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GSE Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Qualys 2 4 1 0 1.86

Qualys has a consensus target price of $109.50, suggesting a potential downside of 6.60%. Given Qualys’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Qualys is more favorable than GSE Systems.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.9% of GSE Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.1% of Qualys shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of GSE Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of Qualys shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GSE Systems and Qualys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSE Systems -2.11% -5.29% -1.49% Qualys 17.67% 17.14% 9.39%

Volatility and Risk

GSE Systems has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qualys has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GSE Systems and Qualys’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSE Systems $57.62 million 0.45 -$10.54 million N/A N/A Qualys $362.96 million 12.58 $91.57 million $2.32 50.53

Qualys has higher revenue and earnings than GSE Systems.

Summary

Qualys beats GSE Systems on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GSE Systems

GSE Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of engineering services, staffing, and simulation software. It operates through Performance Improvement Solutions; and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segments. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment includes power plant high-fidelity simulation solutions, technical engineering services for ASME programs, power plant thermal performance optimization, and interactive computer based tutorials/simulation. The Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segment focuses in nuclear operations instructors, procedure writers, technical engineers, and other consultants to the nuclear power industry. The company was founded on March 30, 1994 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations. The firm also offers solutions through a software-as-a-service model, primarily with renewable annual subscriptions. The company was founded by Philippe F. Courtot on December 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

