Financial Survey: Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) vs. TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP)

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) and TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.7% of Kubient shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of TuSimple shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of Kubient shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Kubient and TuSimple, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kubient 0 0 1 0 3.00 TuSimple 0 1 11 0 2.92

Kubient currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 168.66%. TuSimple has a consensus price target of $57.15, suggesting a potential upside of 43.28%. Given Kubient’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kubient is more favorable than TuSimple.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kubient and TuSimple’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kubient $2.90 million 16.15 -$7.89 million N/A N/A TuSimple $1.84 million 4,531.85 -$177.87 million N/A N/A

Kubient has higher revenue and earnings than TuSimple.

Profitability

This table compares Kubient and TuSimple’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kubient -381.48% -40.97% -37.21% TuSimple N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Kubient beats TuSimple on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kubient

Kubient, Inc. develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc., an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology. Its AFN is an ecosystem that consists of L4 autonomous semi-trucks, high definition digital mapped routes, terminals, and TuSimple Connect, a cloud-based autonomous operations oversight system. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in San Diego, California.

