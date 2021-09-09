Firestone Diamonds (LON:FDI) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.50

Firestone Diamonds PLC (LON:FDI)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.53 ($0.01). Firestone Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 0.53 ($0.01), with a volume of 5,200 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 469.68, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of £1.38 million and a PE ratio of -0.06.

About Firestone Diamonds (LON:FDI)

Firestone Diamonds plc mines, explores for, and develops diamond properties in Lesotho and Botswana. Its flagship asset is the Liqhobong diamond mine located in Lesotho Highlands. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Firestone Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firestone Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.