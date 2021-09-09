First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,411 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $4,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in First American Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in First American Financial by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 271.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FAF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.43.

NYSE FAF opened at $68.14 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.82. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $44.05 and a 12 month high of $71.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.21.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.46. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.76%.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

