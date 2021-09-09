First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,095 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in First Busey were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in First Busey by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,122,000 after buying an additional 59,368 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in First Busey by 670.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,791,000 after buying an additional 773,183 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in First Busey by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in First Busey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in First Busey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $583,000. 46.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BUSE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley dropped their price target on First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

BUSE stock opened at $23.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.09. First Busey Co. has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $27.61.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $97.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.85 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 29.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Busey Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. First Busey’s payout ratio is 46.46%.

About First Busey

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

