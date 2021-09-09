First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. Sells 5,000 Shares

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $122,650.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 25,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,102.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get First Foundation alerts:

On Thursday, September 2nd, Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of First Foundation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $119,700.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of First Foundation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $121,550.00.

FFWM traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.50. The stock had a trading volume of 155,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,242. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.54. First Foundation Inc. has a one year low of $12.29 and a one year high of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $71.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.80 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 33.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.15%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFWM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in First Foundation by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,289,000 after purchasing an additional 247,100 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Foundation in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in First Foundation by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Foundation by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Foundation in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.