First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,277 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 191.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 312.5% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 196.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 1,875.0% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 79 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 30.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $296.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $292.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.40. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $218.06 and a one year high of $310.43. The firm has a market cap of $78.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SHW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.02.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Peter J. Ippolito sold 12,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.42, for a total value of $3,746,983.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,997.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 213,903 shares of company stock worth $62,244,621. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

