First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HCA. Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 75.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Cryder Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 17.8% during the second quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,121,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,904,000 after purchasing an additional 169,164 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 837,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,093,000 after acquiring an additional 49,225 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $254.43 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.38 and a 52 week high of $257.42. The stock has a market cap of $81.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $240.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

Several research analysts have commented on HCA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.00.

In related news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total transaction of $49,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

