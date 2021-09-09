First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 9,551 iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 390.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $55,000.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

IXG stock opened at $79.17 on Thursday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $51.18 and a 52-week high of $81.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.09.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.