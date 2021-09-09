First Horizon Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,595 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Bank lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on EPD. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $22.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.40. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.22.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

