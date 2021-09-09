First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,077,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,151,000 after purchasing an additional 510,683 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,374,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,406,000 after purchasing an additional 556,720 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,876,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,015,000 after purchasing an additional 138,921 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,044,000 after purchasing an additional 13,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,442,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,096,000 after purchasing an additional 826,612 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $162.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.43. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $94.22 and a 1 year high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

