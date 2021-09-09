First Horizon Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,422,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $931,911,000 after buying an additional 147,210 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 18.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,170,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $650,960,000 after buying an additional 1,855,636 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 9.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,994,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $641,592,000 after buying an additional 1,051,475 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,908,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $581,983,000 after buying an additional 269,739 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,407,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $556,693,000 after buying an additional 123,934 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MPC. Barclays lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

NYSE MPC opened at $57.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.88 and a 200 day moving average of $57.38. The company has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 2.18. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

