First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 1,017 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,595 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Bank grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $22.32 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.22. The company has a market cap of $48.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.31%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

