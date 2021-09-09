First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 465 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $248,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $26,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.74.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MS opened at $103.57 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $188.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $45.86 and a twelve month high of $105.81.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

