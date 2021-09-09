First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 6,923 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,923 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 309.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Novartis by 76.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the first quarter worth $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in Novartis by 222.7% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the second quarter worth $42,000. 7.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

NVS opened at $87.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.46. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $77.04 and a 1-year high of $98.52. The company has a market cap of $195.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

