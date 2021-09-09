First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 11.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 310,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,686 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $5,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FHN. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in First Horizon by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 58,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in First Horizon by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in First Horizon by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 59,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 161,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $355,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FHN opened at $15.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.18. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $19.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.63 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FHN. UBS Group cut shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Hovde Group raised First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.42.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.