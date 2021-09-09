First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Western Financial Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides wealth management services which include deposit, loans, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services through its subsidiaries. First Western Financial Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Get First Western Financial alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Western Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

NASDAQ:MYFW opened at $26.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $213.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.80. First Western Financial has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $31.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $23.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.20 million. First Western Financial had a net margin of 24.91% and a return on equity of 16.90%. On average, analysts expect that First Western Financial will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $656,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 784,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,597,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYFW. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Western Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of First Western Financial by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Western Financial by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Western Financial by 351.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Western Financial by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. 47.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

Recommended Story: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Western Financial (MYFW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.