Fission Uranium’s (FCUUF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $0.80 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $0.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fission Uranium from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

OTCMKTS:FCUUF opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 20.37, a quick ratio of 20.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.47. Fission Uranium has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $433.92 million, a P/E ratio of -33.76 and a beta of 3.00.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. The firm’s projects include Patterson Lake South, which is located in Canada’s Athabasca Basin and is host to the Triple R deposit. The company was founded by Devinder Randhawa on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

