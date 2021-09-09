Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of injectable pain therapies. The Company is targeting anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It operates in the United States. The Company’s product candidate, FX006, is an injectable intra-articular, meaning in the joint, sustained-release treatment for patients with moderate to severe OA pain. It is developing two additional product candidates, FX007 for post-operative pain and FX005 to treat end-stage OA patients. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FLXN. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flexion Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.96.

Shares of FLXN opened at $6.45 on Monday. Flexion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $13.66. The company has a market cap of $324.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.29 and a 200-day moving average of $8.16.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.02 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $25,445.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,486 shares in the company, valued at $860,984.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,774 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 109,666 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 17,709 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 121,845.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,414 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 13,403 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 575,046 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 161,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 97,672 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 50,049 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.

