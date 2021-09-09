Fluity (FLTY) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4,019.00

Fluity (CURRENCY:FLTY) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Fluity has traded down 56% against the U.S. dollar. One Fluity coin can now be purchased for about $0.0287 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges. Fluity has a total market capitalization of $796,317.11 and $4,019.00 worth of Fluity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00064799 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.97 or 0.00130746 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.28 or 0.00189320 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,418.55 or 0.07331011 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,491.30 or 0.99699799 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $383.34 or 0.00822061 BTC.

About Fluity

Fluity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,764,638 coins. Fluity’s official Twitter account is @FluityFinance

Buying and Selling Fluity

