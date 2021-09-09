FMC (NYSE:FMC) Rating Reiterated by Monness Crespi & Hardt

FMC (NYSE:FMC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $126.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FMC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Vertical Research cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.93.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $96.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.35. FMC has a 1 year low of $87.27 and a 1 year high of $123.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.55.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Analysts predict that FMC will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.97 per share, with a total value of $122,182.20. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FMC by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FMC by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of FMC by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

