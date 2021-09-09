Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises 1.3% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $11,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.3% during the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 680 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DIS. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.56.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $185.95. 376,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,638,695. The firm has a market cap of $337.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $117.23 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.14 and its 200 day moving average is $181.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

