Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the second quarter worth $81,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $160,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $218,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Shares of WRE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.56. 3,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,570. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -106.83 and a beta of 0.92. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.81.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.17). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. Research analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.