Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Has $7.64 Million Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Essential Utilities worth $7,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 1.0% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.9% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 33.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,397. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.28 and a 12-month high of $51.42.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 23.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.268 dividend. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 67.72%.

In other news, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,209,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,383 shares of company stock worth $2,412,550 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on WTRG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

