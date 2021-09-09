Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Stock Position Decreased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,225 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Foot Locker from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Foot Locker from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Foot Locker from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.59.

Shares of FL stock opened at $52.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. Foot Locker, Inc. has a one year low of $31.41 and a one year high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

In other news, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $624,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 115,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $7,387,429.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 195,697 shares of company stock valued at $12,436,587. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

