Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires 3,000 Shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Rattler Midstream were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RTLR. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Rattler Midstream by 7,290.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Rattler Midstream by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Rattler Midstream by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

RTLR stock opened at $11.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.91. Rattler Midstream LP has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.86.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 9.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rattler Midstream LP will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 120.48%.

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

