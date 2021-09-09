Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTWO. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $90.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.51. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $57.35 and a 1-year high of $94.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.