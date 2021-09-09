Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Invests $418,000 in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAPR. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - April New alerts:

NYSEARCA:PAPR opened at $28.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.66 and its 200 day moving average is $28.17. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a 12 month low of $25.87 and a 12 month high of $28.93.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - April New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - April New and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.