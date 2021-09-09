Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Invests $418,000 in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2021

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAPR. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000.

NYSEARCA:PAPR opened at $28.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.66 and its 200 day moving average is $28.17. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a 12 month low of $25.87 and a 12 month high of $28.93.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - April New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - April New and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.