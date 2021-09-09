Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 538 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 126,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,725,000 after buying an additional 7,477 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 77,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,702,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,031,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $110.40 on Thursday. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $137.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.54.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OSK shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.88.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

