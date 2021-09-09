Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $146.86 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) will post $146.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $132.77 million and the highest is $160.94 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors posted sales of $83.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full year sales of $514.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $485.54 million to $543.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $894.73 million, with estimates ranging from $837.40 million to $952.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 42.62%. The business had revenue of $96.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.55 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FTAI. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 4.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 18.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 51,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.12. 79,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,133. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.22. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is presently -153.49%.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

