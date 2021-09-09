Fortuna Silver Mines’ (FVI) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at National Bankshares

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at National Bankshares in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$7.75 target price on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Pi Financial raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$9.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.16.

TSE FVI traded down C$0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$5.39. The company had a trading volume of 491,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,545. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.46. Fortuna Silver Mines has a one year low of C$4.90 and a one year high of C$12.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94. The company has a market cap of C$1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

