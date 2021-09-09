Foster Group Inc. Buys 72 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 973 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $875.00 target price (up from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $602.16.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $757.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $749.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 392.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $341.51 and a one year high of $900.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $689.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $667.22.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total value of $1,007,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,567 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,780 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $2,093,062.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,652 shares of company stock valued at $64,733,947. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

