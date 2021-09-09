Foster Group Inc. Buys New Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 200.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $129,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 282.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 82.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $289,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVLU opened at $26.24 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.