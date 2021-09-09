Foster Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Foster Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,153,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,734,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638,406 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 292.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,551,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626,858 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,356.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,216,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,820,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720,756 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,262,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,380,000 after acquiring an additional 763,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,986,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,111,000 after acquiring an additional 506,555 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFV stock opened at $52.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.12. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

