Foster Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 656,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,404,000. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Foster Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Foster Group Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $302,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $377,000.

Shares of DFAT stock opened at $44.50 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $41.29 and a one year high of $46.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.33.

