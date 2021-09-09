Foster Group Inc. Purchases 4,581 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,970,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 424.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 832,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,889,000 after acquiring an additional 673,452 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1,398.4% in the 1st quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 633,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,987,000 after acquiring an additional 591,262 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,095,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 455.6% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,980,000 after acquiring an additional 410,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFG. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.64.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $64.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.06 and a 200-day moving average of $63.09. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $68.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.