Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,864,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,300,000 after buying an additional 584,559 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,446,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,628,000 after purchasing an additional 72,741 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 281.9% during the first quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,434,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,917 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 18.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,200,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,883,000 after purchasing an additional 185,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,073,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,418,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

FCPT opened at $28.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.87. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.91 and a twelve month high of $30.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $49.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.97 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 43.74%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 88.19%.

About Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

