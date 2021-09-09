Frontier 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $156.69 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 44.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Frontier has a market cap of $95.28 million and $156.69 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frontier coin can now be bought for about $2.07 or 0.00004398 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Frontier has traded 60.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00063086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.67 or 0.00175556 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003036 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00015388 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00044817 BTC.

Frontier Coin Profile

FRONT is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,006,250 coins. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz . Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Buying and Selling Frontier

