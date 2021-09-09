Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $105.45 Million Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 14.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 291,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,734 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $105,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in MongoDB by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,439,000 after acquiring an additional 17,097 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 98,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,261,000 after acquiring an additional 52,079 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MongoDB by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth about $4,574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded up $5.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $476.86. 31,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,767. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.50 and a 1-year high of $515.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.83.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The company had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.32, for a total value of $172,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $181,203.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,021,995.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,887 shares of company stock worth $62,390,279 in the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDB. raised their price target on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays raised their price target on MongoDB from $420.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $526.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.94.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

