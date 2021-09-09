Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $70.61 Million Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 591,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,380 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.23% of Waste Connections worth $70,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WCN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,860,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,548,274,000 after buying an additional 7,877,959 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,395,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,169,000 after buying an additional 411,721 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 4,397.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 313,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,802,000 after buying an additional 306,083 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 4,628.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 302,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,691,000 after buying an additional 296,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 937,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,187,000 after buying an additional 204,099 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WCN traded up $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $131.70. The stock had a trading volume of 26,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,757. The company has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 54.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.02 and a 52 week high of $131.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.47 and its 200 day moving average is $117.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

WCN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.33.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

