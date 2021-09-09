Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $82.23 Million Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 878,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,879 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $82,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.7% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 17,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.3% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total transaction of $2,543,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total value of $3,245,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,618 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,649. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HZNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Maxim Group reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.08.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 48.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $66.41 and a 12 month high of $111.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.31 and a 200 day moving average of $94.92.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $832.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.27%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

