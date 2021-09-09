Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Purchases 30,882 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 521,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,882 shares during the period. AON accounts for approximately 0.9% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $124,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,048,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,525,000 after buying an additional 109,239 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in AON in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 13.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of AON by 0.3% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 99,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,848,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter worth $740,000.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,994. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AON. MKM Partners upped their price target on AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.06.

NYSE AON traded up $5.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $293.82. The company had a trading volume of 31,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,578. The company has a market capitalization of $66.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $260.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.02. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $292.16.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AON’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

