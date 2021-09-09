Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 49,374 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,401,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 49,374 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 2.04% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $89,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

MTSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

NASDAQ MTSI traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.50. 1,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,036. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.62 and its 200-day moving average is $59.74. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.14 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.47.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 25.55%. Equities analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 48,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $3,088,530.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Bland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $276,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 496,775 shares of company stock worth $30,925,787 over the last three months. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

