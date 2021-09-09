Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 72,592 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 309,706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 72,592 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $63,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in STERIS in the second quarter worth $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the first quarter worth $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in STERIS by 43.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in STERIS by 84.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the first quarter worth $83,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other STERIS news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total transaction of $309,549.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STE stock traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $214.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,452. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.90 and a beta of 0.56. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $160.14 and a twelve month high of $226.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.90 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.88%.

STE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens increased their price objective on STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities raised their target price on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STERIS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

