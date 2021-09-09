FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $89.16

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $89.16 and last traded at $86.83, with a volume of 11314 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FUJIFILM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.31 and its 200-day moving average is $68.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.16.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.71. FUJIFILM had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Analysts expect that FUJIFILM Holdings Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

FUJIFILM Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FUJIY)

FUJIFILM Holdings, Inc engages in the development, production, sales and service of imaging, information, and document solutions. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Solutions, Information Solutions, and Document Solutions. The Imaging Solutions segment handles color films, digital cameras, optical devices, color paper, services and equipment for photofinishing, instant photo systems, etc.

