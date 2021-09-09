FY2021 EPS Estimates for NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Reduced by Raymond James

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for NexGen Energy in a report released on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.15). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NXE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NexGen Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.39.

Shares of NXE opened at $5.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 41.31, a quick ratio of 41.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 2.10. NexGen Energy has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $5.91.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01).

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in NexGen Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,417,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in NexGen Energy by 340.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 541,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 419,034 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the first quarter worth $54,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 27,310.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,261,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the first quarter worth $543,000. 15.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

