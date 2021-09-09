FY2023 Earnings Forecast for XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Issued By Wedbush

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of XOMA in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 7th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.64) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.00). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for XOMA’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.40) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.04. XOMA had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on XOMA. Aegis began coverage on XOMA in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:XOMA opened at $25.38 on Thursday. XOMA has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $46.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.07 and a 200-day moving average of $33.40. The company has a market capitalization of $287.07 million, a PE ratio of 120.86 and a beta of 0.90.

In other news, CEO James R. Neal sold 9,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $303,487.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,887.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in XOMA by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in XOMA by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 478,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,547,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in XOMA by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in XOMA by 2,757.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in XOMA during the first quarter worth $73,000. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XOMA

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

