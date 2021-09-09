G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Shares Gap Down to $23.53

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.53, but opened at $22.19. G. Willi-Food International shares last traded at $22.19, with a volume of 20 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.98 and its 200-day moving average is $22.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.63.

Get G. Willi-Food International alerts:

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a positive change from G. Willi-Food International’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. This represents a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in G. Willi-Food International stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 112,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of G. Willi-Food International at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC)

G. Willi Food International Ltd. engages in the provision of kosher food products. It engages in the development, import, export, marketing, and distribution of a variety of food products to supermarkets and retail chains worldwide, through its subsidiaries. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

Read More: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for G. Willi-Food International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G. Willi-Food International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.